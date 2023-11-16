Cement dispatches in Peru contract 9% in October

ICR Newsroom By 16 November 2023

Cement dispatches in Peru declined by nine per cent YoY to 1.082Mt in October 2023 from 1.189Mt in October 2022, according to Asocem, the country's cement association. Of this total, Asocem members dispatched 1.004Mt, representing a 13 per cent decrease when compared with October 2022.



Cement production from domestic cement plants was down 12.6 per cent to 1.023Mt from 1.171Mt. Clinker production fell 13.8 per cent to 0.777Mt when compared with 0.901Mt in the previous-year period.



Cement exports fell by 7.7 per cent YoY to 12,000t in October 2023 from 13,000t while clinker exports saw a nine per cent YoY advance to 73,000t from 67,000t.



Imports of cement dropped by 93.5 per cent to 2800t in October 2023 from 43,000t in the year-ago period and clinker imports saw 26.3 per cent decrease YoY to 87,000t from 118,000t.



January-October 2023

In the first 10 months of 2023 cement dispatches in Peru decreased by 11.9 per cent YoY to 9.948Mt from 11.288Mt in the 10M22.



Cement output fell by 13.7 per cent YoY to 9.487Mt in the 10M23 from 10.996Mt while clinker production declined by 6.7 per cent YoY to 7.964Mt from 8.511Mt over the same period.



A total of 125,000t of cement was exported in the January-October 2023 period, representing a 19.9 per cent YoY decrease from 156,000t while clinker exports dropped 52.8 per cent to 492,000t in the 10M23 from 1.041Mt in the year-ago period.



Cement imports in the 10M23 declined 30.3 per cent YoY to 178,000t from 255,000t in the 10M22. Clinker exports were down 29.2 per cent YoY to 610,000t from 862,000t in the 10M22 period.









