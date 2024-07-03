Argentine cement market contracts 33% in June

03 July 2024

Cement demand in Argentina fell 32.8 per cent YoY and seven per cent MoM to 725,661t in June 2024, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. This includes 81t of imports.



Domestic production dropped 32.8 per cent YoY and 7.4 per cent MoM to 727,405t in June 2024. Of this total, 1825t was exported, down from 28.9 per cent YoY 2568t in June 2023.



First-half 2024

In the January-June 2024 period, cement consumption in Argentina fell 30.9 per cent YoY to 4,247,357t from 6,148,980t. Imports reached 2151t during the six-month period while in the equivalent period of the previous year no imports were recorded.



Domestic output decreased by 30.8 per cent YoY to 4,273,963t in the 1H24 from 6,179,788t in the year-ago period. Cement producers exported 28,838t of cement in the 1H24, representing a 6.4 per cent decrease from 30,808t in the 1H23.







