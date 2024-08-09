Argentina's cement market contracts 15% in July

Muriel Bal By 09 August 2024

Cement demand in Argentina fell 14.5 per cent YoY to 913,319t in July 2024 from 1,067,680t, according to the national cement association, AFCP. However, when compared with June 2024, consumption increased by 25.9 per cent.



Domestic demand was largely met by output from Argentinean plants, which produced 915,456t of cement in July 2024, down 14.4 per cent YoY from 1,069,463t in July 2023. Imports of 287t supplemented national production.



The country's producers also exported 2424t of cement in July 2024, up 35.9 per cent from 1784t in the year-ago period.



January-July 2024

In the first seven months of 2024, Argentina's cement consumption declined by 28.5 per cent YoY to 5,160,676t from 7,216,659t in the 7M23.



Domestic output was down 28.4 per cent YoY to 5,189,419t from 7,249,251t in the 7M23. Of this total, 31,262t was exported, representing a 4.1 per cent decrease in volumes when compared with 32,592t of exports in the 7M23.



Argentina imported 2519t of cement in the 7M24. In the equivalent period of the previous year, no imports were reported.

Published under