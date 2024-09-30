GICA to raise exports to 10Mta

ICR Newsroom By 30 September 2024

Algeria's Groupe Industriel des Ciments d'Algérie (GICA) is setting ambitious targets to elevate its export capacity to 10Mt in the coming years, according to Dzair Tube. This initiative aligns with Algeria’s national strategy to diversify revenue sources beyond the hydrocarbon sector, reflecting the country’s broader economic vision for sustainable growth.

The Ain Touta cement complex, a subsidiary of GICA, has marked a significant milestone in technological advancement, as highlighted by its CEO, Moumar Bahloul. Located in Batna, this 1Mta plant contributes to GICA’s total output of 19.5Mta across Algeria. The plant has already successfully exported 60,000t of clinker to Tunisia.

In 2023 GICA’s exports of cement and clinker reached 6Mt, generating revenue of DZD24bn (US$181.3m), as reported by Hayat Lazri, the company’s communication director. The company has certifications from European and American standards secured.

