Cement consumption in Argentina grew 17.7 per cent YoY to 837,328t in April 2025 from 655,650t in April 2024, according to the country's cement association, AFCP.

Domestic cement production expanded by 27.7 per cent YoY to 844,458t from 661,319t in April 2024. Of this total, 7291t was exported, representing a 23.4 per cent increase when compared with the equivalent period of the previous year.

Imports declined 33.2 per cent YoY to 161t from 241t in April 2024.

January-April 2025

In the first four months of 2025, cement demand in Argentina advanced 14.7 per cent YoY to 3.145Mt from 2.741Mt in the 4M24.

Output from local cement plants saw a 15 per cent uptick to 3.176Mt in the 4M25 from 2.761Mt in the year-ago period.

Exports saw a 46.1 per cent hike to 32,262t in the 4M25 from 22,083t in the 4M24 while imports fell 58.8 per cent to 779t from 1891t over the same period.