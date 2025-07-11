Advertisement

Data by ASOCEM, the Peruvian cement association, show that the country's cement market expanded by 5.8 per cent YoY to 0.984Mt in June 2025 from 0.931Mt in June 2024. Of this total, 0.884Mt was dispatched by ASOCEM members.

Cement production edged up by 1.9 per cent YoY to 0.901Mt in June 2025 from 0.884Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year. Clinker output was up 23.7 per cent YoY to 0.849Mt from 0.686Mt over the same period.

In addition to an expanding domestic market, the country's cement producers saw a 32.6 per cent increase in cement exports to 12,000t in June 2025 from 9000t in the year-ago period. Clinker exports surged to 98,300t from zero.

However, there was a 142 per cent increase in cement imports to 71,000t in June 2025 from 29,000t in June 2024. Product arrived mainly from Vietnam, which accounted for 85.5 per cent of cement imports. Chile and Bolivia accounted for 10.3 and 4.2 per cent, respectively. The average CIF import price at the port of Chancay fell 7.4 per cent to US$64/t when compared with January 2025. At the land-based terminal of Tacna, the price increased 2.7 per cent to US$129/t when compared with June 2024, but in Desaguadero it fell 10.4 per cent YoY to US$86/t when compared with January 2025.

Clinker imports surged 495.9 per cent YoY to 107,000t from 18,000t in June 2024. Approximately 66.3 per cent of clinker imports originated in South Korea while Ecuador accounted for the balance. The average CIF import price in the port of Callao dropped 17 per cent YoY to US$50/t while at Maharani port the price slipped by 1.8 per cent when compared with July 2024.