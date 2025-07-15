Advertisement

Dewan Cement has successfully commissioned a 6MW solar power system at its manufacturing facility at Dhabeji, District Malir, Karachi.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that it is now utilising 50 per cent of its operational energy requirements through this renewable energy source.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to sustainable energy and focussed operational efficiency,” it said, adding that the investment in the renewable energy project will result in cost savings and reduce reliance on imported fuel.

Established as a public limited company in 1980, Dewan Cement has two manufacturing units, Pakland Cement Ltd and Saadi Cement Ltd, which between them contribute clinker capacity of 2.94Mta.

Dewan joins Fauji Cement, Gharibwal Cement, Kohat Cement and others in joining Pakistani industry’s renewable, in particuclar solar, transition. This rising trend is said to have left decision-makers grappling with its implications for the national grid and energy sector, as electricity consumption remains stagnant.