Argentina's cement market contracts by 20% in October

Muriel Bal By 07 November 2024

Cement consumption in Argentina dropped 19.9 per cent YoY and 1.3 per cent MoM in October 2024 to 901,222t from 1,125,075t in October 2023, reported the country’s cement association, AFCP.



Domestic cement producers manufactured 907,153t of cement in October 2024, down 20 per cent from 1,133,331t in the year-ago period.



Of this total they exported 6379t, representing a 22.7 per cent decline from 8256t in October 2023. Meanwhile, imports reached 447t.



January-October 2024 consumption shrinks

In the first 10 months of 2024 the Argentinian market contracted by 26.3 per cent to 7.865Mt from 10.668Mt in the 10M23.



Similarly, producers saw their output fall by 26.2 per cent YoY to 7.907Mt in the 10M24 from 10.715Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year.



In terms of external trade, exports slipped to 46,107t in the 10M24 from 46,826t in the 10M23 while cement exports reached 3904t from zero in the 10M23.







Published under