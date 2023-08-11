Lucky Cement awarded 20th annual environment excellence award 2023

Lucky Cement Ltd received the environment excellence award at the 20th Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2023, organised by The National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH), recognising its commitment to sustainable development and contribution towards protecting the overall environment for a greener Pakistan.

Chief Operating Officer of Lucky Cement Ltd, Amin Ganny, said, “We at Lucky Cement believe in environment-friendly practices and are committed to conserving the environment.” He added, “Implementation of sustainability into our core business operations has always been one of our main objectives. We follow a comprehensive Environmental Management and Monitoring Plan. The management strongly believes in preserving the ecosystem by managing gaseous emissions, particulate matter, noise levels, effluents (sewage) and solid waste.”

Sustainable development forms a significant part of Lucky Cement’s business strategies and is one of the key factors that have led the company towards progress and growth. Lucky Cement also holds the prestigious ISO 14001 certification for environmental management, ISO 9001 certificate for its quality management system, and ISO 45001 for health and safety management.

