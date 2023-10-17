Iran's cement demand increases 8% in September

17 October 2023

The Iranian cement market expanded by 8.1 per cent to 6.26Mt in September 2023 from 5.79Mt in September 2022, according to the Iranian cement association.



Production of cement by domestic cement companies increased by 12.3 per cent YoY to 6.65Mt in September 2023 from 5.92Mt in September 2022 while clinker output was 0.9 per cent up to 6.67Mt from 6.61Mt over the same period.



Total exports in September 2023 were down 17.5 per cent to 1.030Mt when compared with the previous year when exports were 1.249Mt. Of this total 0.59Mt of clinker was exported, down 32.5 per cent, and 0.44Mt of cement, up 17.3 per cent when compared with September 2022, when export volumes of clinker and cement reached 0.874Mt and 0.375Mt, respectively.

