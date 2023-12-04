Cement imports by France tumble 25% in August

04 December 2023

August 2023 saw France import 227,000t of cement, marking a 24.9 per cent decline MoM and the second month in a row that imports have contracted following two months of growth. According to IndexBox, the main suppliers were Belgium (68,000t), Spain (42,000t) and Vietnam (24,000t), collectively accounting for 59 per cent of imports in August. They were followed by Luxembourg, Italy, Greece and Germany which together accounted for a further 25 per cent.

In terms of value, cement imports in August came in at US$33.7m, down from US$45.3m in the previous month and US$51.9m in June 2023. Belgium dominated cement shipments to France, accounting for US$9.6m, followed by Spain (US$6.4m) and Luxembourg (US$2.7m), which were collectively responsible for 55 per cent of total imports. Germany, Italy, Vietnam and Greece together accounted for a further 26 per cent. Greece saw the highest rate of growth at a CAGR of 7.3 per cent.

Of the total cement imports by France in August this year, 82 per cent, or 185,000t, were Portland cement, other than white, whether or not artificially coloured, compared to 22,000t of hydraulic cement, and 11,000t of white cement, whether or not artificially coloured. In terms of price, August saw an import price of US$148/t (CIF, France), on a par with the previous month. The highest price was in Germany at US$237/t, while the lowest was in Vietnam at US$95/t.

