Dynamis begins Ta Lung calcinced clay project

21 February 2024

Dymanis has won an order to convert the the existing clinker kiln line at Siam Cement’s Ta Luang plant into a calcined clay production line.

Last week, Dynamis calcined clay expert, Julio Zeppone, worked with Ta Luang plant in Thailand to start this C/CLAY project. The project will unite Brazil, Germany, India and Thailand with the single goal, achieving the CO reducing targets with the C/Clay technology from Dynamis and Loesche.



Working on the project are Basu Pandey of Loesche,, Parich Mingled engineer at DAP Co Ltd, and Krittakorn Sahakilpicharn, manager at DAP Co Ltd.

