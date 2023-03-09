Bangladesh reports 50% increase in cement export revenue

09 March 2023

Bangladesh has reported 49.7 per cent YoY growth in cement export revenue to US$8.13m in the 8MFY22-23 (July 2022-February 2023). This compares to US$5.43m in the same period a year earlier. According to the Bangladesh Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), this figure also includes minor amounts of salt, stone and related products. Most of the cement exports were shipped to neighbouring countries.

For the full FY22-23, ending 31 June 2023, Bangladesh has set an cement export revenue target of US$11m, up from the US$9.57m earned in the same period in the previous year. This would translate to YoY growth of 15 per cent, according to the EPB.

Bangladesh's total merchandise exports revenue, including cement, reached US$37bn in the 8MFY22-23, 9.56 per cent up on the US$33.84bn seen in the corresponding period a year earlier.

Published under