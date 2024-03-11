Argentine cement market contracts 24% in February

11 March 2024

Cement consumption in Argentina fell 23.5 per cent YoY to 684,960t in February 2024 from 895,938t in February 2023, according to the country’s cement association, AFCP. When compared with the previous month, demand dropped 10.7 per cent from 767,263t.



Output from domestic cement plants was down 23.4 per cent YoY to 689,425t in February 2024 from 900,151t. When compared with January 2024, production declined by 10.8 per cent from 772,840t.



Domestic production in February 2024 was supplemented by 919t of imports while producers exported 5384t of cement, up from 4213t in February 2023.



January-February 2024

In the first two months of 2024 cement demand declined 21.7 per cent to 1,452,223t from 1,854,168t in the 2M23.



Argentinian cement producers manufactured 1,462,265t of cement in the January-February 2024 period, down 21.6 per cent YoY when compared with 1,865,785t in the 2M23.



Imports in the 2M24 totalled 1379t while exports slipped to 11,420t in the same period from 11,617t in the 2M23.

