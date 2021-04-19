Bedeschi to equip Port of Takoradi with shipunloading technology

Bedeschi has been awarded a major contract in Ghana. The scope of works include the design, procurement, manufacturing, supply, construction, supervision to installation, testing and commissioning and staff training for the cargo handling equipment in the Port of Takoradi.

The scope of the project is the supply of handling equipment and services for bauxite and manganese in export and clinker in import. Bedeschi will supply five conveyor belts for a total average length of 3km, two shiploaders ‘A frame’ type model 50/1400 and one eco-hopper. The two shiploaders and the eco-hopper will be delivered fully erected from the company's shipyard directly to the client jetty with dedicated heavy-lift vessel. Bedeschi will provide the computerised control system too.

All the equipment, managed by variable frequency drives, are foreseen to be improved to increase the handling capacity of 25 per cent.

