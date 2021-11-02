H&M Industrial Services works on southeast US pyroprocessing project

02 November 2021

H&M Industrial Services Inc has recently achieved a major project milestone on the new pyroprocessing plant and preheat tower project that it designed, supplied and is currently erecting in the southeast USA.

Global teams have worked together since late 2019 to design, engineer, fabricate, procure and install the cement plant project. Now the last stack section has been installed solidifying the highest elevation of the project 'topping out' the installation.

Full commercial operation is scheduled in early 2022.

