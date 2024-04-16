Argos Dominica suppliers Dominica International Airport

Argos Dominica was selected as a key supplier for the construction of the Dominica International Airport, which is currently in the ground preparation phase. The company projects supplying a total of around 200,000t of cement throughout the construction phase.

Argos Dominica has supplied more than 7500t of cement from June 2023 to date. "We are very excited to contribute to the building of Dominica's new international airport, one of the most important projects in the island's history. This project will create a wealth of significant opportunities for socio-economic growth for our community,” said Curt Jan Vidal, Argos’ Dominica terminal manager.



“The new international airport in Dominica is scheduled for completion and commissioning by September 2027. Featuring a 2850m runway, the airport will be able to accommodate widebody aircraft on direct routes to North America, Europe, and key cities in Asia. This project marks the largest contracted project in Dominica's history, symbolising a monumental leap forward in the island's development, by boosting tourism, trade, and job creation.”

