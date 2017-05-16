Cemtech Asia 2021 - Session 2
Global cement sector and the route to net zero: Paul Roger,Exane BNP Paribas (UK)
Asian cement markets trends and outlook: Imram Akram-IA cement (UK)
How can the Asian cement industry contribute to the reduction of ocean plastic pollution? Kåre Helge Karstensen, SINTEF(Norway)
