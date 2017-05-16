Cemtech Live Webinar: Digitalisation opportunities in cement plants
•Demystifying cement manufacturing with digitalisation: Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Ramco(India)
•Cement4pointZero; when mill filling and gas flow becomes digital: Dirk Schmidt, KIMA Process Control GmbH (Germany)
•How AI is driving workforce management in the cement industry: Karsten Horn, Senior Manager Business Development, INFORM Logistics Division (Germany)
•Green digitalisation – the new “normal”: Sabine Maier, Marketing & International Sales, Axians (Germany)
