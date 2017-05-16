Cemtech Live Webinar: Digitalisation opportunities in cement plants

• Demystifying cement manufacturing with digitalisation : Ashish Kumar Srivastava, Ramco (India)





• Cement4pointZero; when mill filling and gas flow becomes digital : Dirk Schmidt, KIMA Process Control GmbH (Germany)





• How AI is driving workforce management in the cement industry : Karsten Horn, Senior Manager Business Development, INFORM Logistics Division (Germany)





• Green digitalisation – the new “normal” : Sabine Maier, Marketing & International Sales, Axians (Germany)

