Cemtech Live Webinar: Energy reduction in cement plants
•Energy efficient and reliable process fans:
Prasad Rao Kotagiri, Reitz India (India)
Prasad Rao Kotagiri, Reitz India (India)
•Reducing the energy consumption of pneumatic conveying systems with FLUIDCON:
Jonas Schroeder, Claudius Peters (Germany)
Jonas Schroeder, Claudius Peters (Germany)
•CalPortland's Rillito cement plant implements ENERGY STAR® energy management practices to reduce energy consumption and earn ENERGY STAR plant certification:
William Jerald, CalPortland (USA)
William Jerald, CalPortland (USA)
Login Required
A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.