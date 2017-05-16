Cemnet Webinar: Cement Plant Maintenance

Next generation target operating models for cement plants- mintenance 4.0 elements: Angus Maclean, Proudfoot (UK)

Modular lining-a sustainable and cost-effective precast refactory solution to minimise coating problems in cement production process: Daniel Hansted-Martin, Hasle Refractories (Denmark)

Move over old-timer, new technology coming through- how air cannons improve the profitability of cement plants: Jeff Shelton, IGS(USA)