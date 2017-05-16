Cemtech Live Webinar: Optimising the grinding process

• Cement grinding is changing – trends towards decabonisation :

• Tim Nowack , Head of Process and R&D, Christian Pfeiffer (Germany)





• CO2ST® Reducers and GCP DASH® Additive intelligence – innovative new tools for manufacturing sustainable cements:

Alessandro Schibuola , GCP (Italy)





• Cement4Point Zero – latest results from state-of-the-art instrumentation and high-level control : Dirk Schmidt, Kima Process (Germany)





• Ready2grind – most eco-friendly and proven modular solution :

Phillip Hempel, Gebr Pfeiffer (Germany

