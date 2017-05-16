Cemtech Live Webinar: Optimising the grinding process
•Cement grinding is changing – trends towards decabonisation:
•Tim Nowack, Head of Process and R&D, Christian Pfeiffer (Germany)
•CO2ST® Reducers and GCP DASH® Additive intelligence – innovative new tools for manufacturing sustainable cements:
Alessandro Schibuola, GCP (Italy)
Alessandro Schibuola, GCP (Italy)
•Cement4Point Zero – latest results from state-of-the-art instrumentation and high-level control: Dirk Schmidt, Kima Process (Germany)
•Ready2grind – most eco-friendly and proven modular solution:
Phillip Hempel, Gebr Pfeiffer (Germany
Phillip Hempel, Gebr Pfeiffer (Germany
Login Required
A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.