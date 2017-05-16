Cemtech Live Webinar Optimise your kiln
•Kiln burner set up, outlet seals and advanced kiln drive systems: Stephan Pallmann, thyssenkruppIndustrial Solutions (Germany)
•Thermography equipment – a powerful tool to support digital trends in the industry: Jean-François Boissou, HGH Systèmes Infrarouges(France)
•Nuh Cimento pyroprocess upgrade and DAL APC advanced process control application case study: Adnan Can, DAL Group/Fons Technology (Turkey)
