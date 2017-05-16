• Kiln burner set up, outlet seals and advanced kiln drive systems : Stephan Pallmann , thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions (Germany)

• Thermography equipment – a powerful tool to support digital trends in the industry: Jean-François Boissou , HGH Systèmes Infrarouges (France)

• Nuh Cimento pyroprocess upgrade and DAL APC advanced process control application case study : Adnan Can, DAL Group/ Fons Technology (Turkey)

