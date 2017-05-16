Cemtech Live Webinar: Technologies for the production of low-carbon cement

The role of ball mill grinding systems in the production of low carbon cement: Tim Nowack, Head of Process & R&D, Christian Pfeiffer (Germany)

Cement addititives: the key stone to produce high-performance & low carbon cement: Laurent Guillot, Cement Technical Director (France)

Porducing sustainable cements:The expanding use of SCM's in cement grinding:Kiranmai Sanagavarapu(Porduct Line Manager) and Avanish Karrahe(Global prodcut manager), FlSmidth (India)