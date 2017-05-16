Evaluating and installing waste heat recovery power generation in cement plants: Tanaka Toshinori, Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan)

HASLE Precast Modular Lining for optimal coating resistance: Preecha Chokjarearnsuk, Hasle Refractories (Denmark)

Fuel flexibility for cement decarbonisation: Sumita Marwah, shell India markets Pvt Ltd (India)

Study on utilitites of tyre chips and its impact on kiln operation in a gas fired cement plant: M V Ramachandra Rao, NCB (Inida)

