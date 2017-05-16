Cemtech Live Webinar: Bulk material handling for cement plants and terminals
•Argos to triple its export capacity from Cartagena:
Alberto Carlos Riobó, Argos: Cementos Argos (Colombia)
Alberto Carlos Riobó, Argos: Cementos Argos (Colombia)
•Challenges in expansion of cement storage capacity – a case study: Thore Moeller, Claudius Peters Projects GmbH (Germany)
•Maintaining raw meal quality, while increasing raw mill production capacity
at the lowest costs: Petra Mühlen, Spectraflow(Switzerland)
at the lowest costs: Petra Mühlen, Spectraflow(Switzerland)
•Conveyors and automated material handling systems:
Walter Materials Handling / ATS Group (France)
Walter Materials Handling / ATS Group (France)
Login Required
A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.