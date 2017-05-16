Cemtech Live Webinar: Bulk material handling for cement plants and terminals

• Argos to triple its export capacity from Cartagena:

Alberto Carlos Riobó , Argos: Cementos Argos (Colombia)





• Challenges in expansion of cement storage capacity – a case study: Thore Moeller, Claudius Peters Projects GmbH (Germany)





• Maintaining raw meal quality, while increasing raw mill production capacity

at the lowest costs: Petra Mühlen , Spectraflow (Switzerland)





• Conveyors and automated material handling systems:

Walter Materials Handling / ATS Group (France)

