Cemtech Live Webinar World Markets, Energy, Freight Update
•Interview – the impact of the pandemic on the cement sector in Egypt: Solomon Baumgartner, CEO of Lafarge Egypt
•Perspectives on the Saudi Arabian cement sector and 2020 outlook: Amr Nader, Yanbu Cement (Saudi Arabia)
•Energy and freight market update: FrankBrannvoll and Maria Vasyutenko, BrannvollApS (Denmark)
Login Required
A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.