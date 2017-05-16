Cemtech Americas 2021-Session 1
LatAM cement- building 'the new normal': Alberto Valerio, UBS BB Investment Bank (Brazil)
Cement- sustainability and energy in Mexico: Yanina Navarro, CANACEM (Mexico)
The time is now and we are ready to act ambitiously: Edgar Martinez, Argos (Columbia)
The roadmap to carbon neutrality- a more sustainable world shaped by concrete: Rick Bohan, Portland Cement Associatian(USA)
