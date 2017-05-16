Upgrading roller press grinding systems with case studies: Kaushik Ghosh, Koppern (Geermany)

Business optimisation by digitalisation & autmoation: Monina Zulueta-Eduria, Axians (Germany)

New advanced strengt enhancer technologies for clinker factor reduction: Laurent Guillot, Chryso (France)

Novel solution for hydrophobising cementitious materials: Wei Cai, Wacker (Germany)

