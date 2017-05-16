Global cement sector overview and 2022 market forecast: Paul Roger, Managing Director- Building materials Exane BNP paribas(UK)

Post-pandemic cement strategies for Africa: Tony Hadley, Managing Director, Tony Hadley African Advisory Ltd

Keeping it 'Green' in South Africa: Hannes Meyer, Cementitious Executive, AfriSam (South Africa)

Login Required



A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.