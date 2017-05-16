• Process control that saved 5.1Mt of carbon by 2021:

Dirk Schmidt, KIMA Process Control GmbH (Germany)

• Operational cost reduction with McON Air in cement plants:

Hans Georg Conrads , CEO, PROMECON process measurement control GmbH (Germany)

• Cement process optimisation with HGH thermography :

Hassan Chaboune , HGH Infrared (France)



Login Required



A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.