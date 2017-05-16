Cemtech Live Webinar Impact of COVID-19 on the global cement trade
•Perspectives on the global pandemic from India:
Mahendra Singhi
President, Cement Manufacturers Association (India)
Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd
•The impact of the pandemic on the global cement and clinker trade:
Ad Ligthart, Cement Distribution Consultants (Netherlands)
•Dry bulk shipping outlook: Rahul Sharan, Lead Research Analyst – Dry Bulk, Drewry (India)
•Global energy market update: Frank Brannvoll, Managing Director, Brannvoll ApS (Denmark)
