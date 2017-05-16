Home » Video

Cemtech Live Webinar Impact of COVID-19 on the global cement trade

 

Perspectives on the global pandemic from India
Mahendra Singhi
President, Cement Manufacturers Association (India) 
Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd

The impact of the pandemic on the global cement and clinker trade
Ad LigthartCement Distribution Consultants (Netherlands)

Dry bulk shipping outlook: Rahul Sharan, Lead Research Analyst – Dry Bulk, Drewry (India)

Global energy market update: Frank BrannvollManaging Director, Brannvoll ApS (Denmark)

 


