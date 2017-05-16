Cemtech Live Webinar Impact of COVID-19 on the global cement trade

• Perspectives on the global pandemic from India :

Mahendra Singhi

President, Cement Manufacturers Association (India)

Managing Director and CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd





• The impact of the pandemic on the global cement and clinker trade :

Ad Ligthart , Cement Distribution Consultants (Netherlands)





• Dry bulk shipping outlook : Rahul Sharan, Lead Research Analyst – Dry Bulk, Drewry (India)





• Global energy market update : Frank Brannvoll , Managing Director, Brannvoll ApS (Denmark)