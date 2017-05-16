Cemtech Live Webinar: Cement Plant Maintenance & Asset Reliability
•Smart conveying – prevent downtime under extreme conditions with PREMAS® 4.0:
Robert Morris, Aumund (Germany) and Wes Allen, Aumund (USA)
•New dimension of refractories – Quadriga & Co:
Oliver Dreweskracht, M-Group(Germany)
•How to improve cement plant performance thanks to remote assistance: Thorsten Nogli, thyssenkruppIndustrial Solutions (Germany)
