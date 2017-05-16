Cemtech Americas 2021- Session 2
Reduce oil and maintenance costs in your cement plant: Stefffen Nyman, CC Jensen (Denmark)
The successful experience of building a 5800tpd cement prodcution line in Argentina as EPC contractor: Yang Lei, Sinoma Overseas Development (China)
Using 3D AI based analytics to extend kiln refractory useful life: Mark Israelsen, Quantum IR technologies (USA)
