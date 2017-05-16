Cemtech Asia 2021: Session 1
A journey towards decarbonisation: Raju Goyal, CTO, UltraTech Cement Ltd(India)
Indonesion cement sector: Widodo Santoso, Chairman,Indonesian Cement Association(Indonesia)
"South Down Shift"-a startegy for business expansion with investment in southeastern Asia: Hiroyuki Egawa, Senior manager-International Business, Taiheiyo Cement Corp (Japan)
Login Required
A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.