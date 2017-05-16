Cemtech MEA 2022: Session 4
Driving the decarbonisation and growth agenda simultaneously- a case study on sustainable growth: Manoj Rustagi, JSW Cement Ltd(India)
Turning clay into a major zero carbon clinker substitute: Jean-Micheal Charmet and Loic Pottie, Fives (France)
Reduce oil and maintenance costs in your cement plant: Steffen Nyman, Cc jensen (Denmark)
Ethiopian cement Industry- today and tomorrow: Jagdeep verma, Holtec Consulting Pvt Ltd (India)
