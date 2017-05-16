Cemtech Live Webinar Best practice alternative fuels utilisation in cement plants

• Successful use of alternative fuels in Germany - a country case study : Volker Hoenig, VDZ (Germany)





• Turning waste into energy – how to increase alternative fuel utilisation: Mads Nielsen and Wouter de Groot, FLSmidth (Denmark)





• State-of-the-art clinker production using low-CO 2 alternative fuels : Florian Salzer , w&p Zement (Austria)