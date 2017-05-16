Cemtech Live Webinar Best practice alternative fuels utilisation in cement plants
•Successful use of alternative fuels in Germany - a country case study: Volker Hoenig, VDZ (Germany)
•Turning waste into energy – how to increase alternative fuel utilisation: Mads Nielsen and Wouter de Groot, FLSmidth(Denmark)
•State-of-the-art clinker production using low-CO2 alternative fuels: Florian Salzer, w&p Zement (Austria)
