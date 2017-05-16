• The future of pyroprocessing : Davide Zampini , Cemex (Switzerland), and Gianluca Ambrosetti , Synhelion (Switzerland)

• Spyrometer ™ cement: John Window, Mirion Technologies (IST) Ltd (UK)



• Complete shell temperature monitoring for any kiln configuration: Catherine Barrat and Jerome Duez , HGH Infrared Systems (France)

• UniverCEM ® – the refractory solution helping cement plants meet their sustainability goals: Michael Louen , Calderys (France)

Login Required



A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.