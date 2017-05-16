Cemtech Live Webinar: Advanced pyroprocessing and kiln control technologies
•The future of pyroprocessing: Davide Zampini, Cemex (Switzerland), and Gianluca Ambrosetti, Synhelion(Switzerland)
•Spyrometer™ cement: John Window, MirionTechnologies (IST) Ltd (UK)
•Complete shell temperature monitoring for any kiln configuration: Catherine Barrat and Jerome Duez, HGH Infrared Systems (France)
•UniverCEM® – the refractory solution helping cement plants meet their sustainability goals: Michael Louen, Calderys(France)
Login Required
A full subscription to International Cement Review Magazine is required to view videos. If a clip is available it will play below, otherwise please login to watch the full video.